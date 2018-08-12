English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Wrong Turn: Fleeing the Police, Man Ends Up Taking Refuge at French Spy HQ
According to a police source, the hapless driver fled after being involved in a crash on Paris's peripherique ring road on Friday, scaling a fence several metres (feet) high to get off the busy artery.
Representative image
Loading...
Paris: Fleeing the police after a car crash in Paris, a man who had been driving without a licence took the ultimate wrong turn — and ended up taking refuge inside the headquarters of France's spy agency.
According to a police source, the hapless driver fled after being involved in a crash on Paris's peripherique ring road on Friday, scaling a fence several metres (feet) high to get off the busy artery.
What he didn't realise was that he had unwittingly climbed into the grounds of the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE), according to the Parisien newspaper which first reported the story.
He was immediately picked up and arrested.
Located on Boulevard Mortier in northeastern Paris, the ultra-secure site was featured in acclaimed French TV spy thriller Le Bureau des Legendes, which won international acclaim under the English title The Bureau.
Also Watch
According to a police source, the hapless driver fled after being involved in a crash on Paris's peripherique ring road on Friday, scaling a fence several metres (feet) high to get off the busy artery.
What he didn't realise was that he had unwittingly climbed into the grounds of the General Directorate of External Security (DGSE), according to the Parisien newspaper which first reported the story.
He was immediately picked up and arrested.
Located on Boulevard Mortier in northeastern Paris, the ultra-secure site was featured in acclaimed French TV spy thriller Le Bureau des Legendes, which won international acclaim under the English title The Bureau.
Also Watch
-
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic as She Steps Out for a Night Out With Stylist Tanya Ghavri, Manager Poonam Damania
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...