English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WWE Star Seth Rollins Confirms Dating Becky Lynch With This Instagram Post
Seth Rollins' confirmation comes mere hours after Becky publicly acknowledged that she is dating the Universal Title holder during a Twitter exchange with Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge.
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
Loading...
It seems that WWE has managed to finally get its newest power-couple in Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. In an Instagram post shared by the Universal Champion, Seth Rollins confirmed that he and Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are officially tied in a relationship.
Seth Rollins made their relationship public with an image of the two sharing a kiss following Rollins’ defeat of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.
instagram.com/p/BxZ7zrlBfQ5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Seth Rollins' confirmation comes mere hours after Becky publicly acknowledged that she is dating the Universal Title holder during a Twitter exchange with Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge.
After Lynch tweeted to Phoenix telling her to not "get too close to that title," things escalated till Lynch threw a jibe at Edge alluding to his neck injuries which had forced him into retirement.
The back-and-forth continued till the big moment when after Beth responded with: "Wait wait…are we involving our men now?" To which Becky replied, "I'll ask him..... @WWERollins?"
Seth Rollins then put all romantic speculation to rest, casually posting a picture of him embracing Lynch on Instagram. “I guess I’m allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe?” Rollins captioned the snap. Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to defend their titles this Sunday at Money in the Bank 2019.
In fact, Becky, who is slated to defend both titles against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flairs in separate matches at The Money in the Bank, signed contracts for both bouts during the latest episode of the show where the signing soon turned into a brawl that saw Lynch succumb to the numbers game.
Seth Rollins made their relationship public with an image of the two sharing a kiss following Rollins’ defeat of Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.
instagram.com/p/BxZ7zrlBfQ5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Seth Rollins' confirmation comes mere hours after Becky publicly acknowledged that she is dating the Universal Title holder during a Twitter exchange with Hall of Fame couple Beth Phoenix and Edge.
After Lynch tweeted to Phoenix telling her to not "get too close to that title," things escalated till Lynch threw a jibe at Edge alluding to his neck injuries which had forced him into retirement.
The back-and-forth continued till the big moment when after Beth responded with: "Wait wait…are we involving our men now?" To which Becky replied, "I'll ask him..... @WWERollins?"
Seth Rollins then put all romantic speculation to rest, casually posting a picture of him embracing Lynch on Instagram. “I guess I’m allowed to post this now…. @beckylynchwwe?” Rollins captioned the snap. Both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to defend their titles this Sunday at Money in the Bank 2019.
In fact, Becky, who is slated to defend both titles against Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flairs in separate matches at The Money in the Bank, signed contracts for both bouts during the latest episode of the show where the signing soon turned into a brawl that saw Lynch succumb to the numbers game.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Sunday 12 May , 2019
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Sunday 12 May , 2019 Elections 2019, 6th Phase: Confident That Love Will Win This Time, Says Rahul Gandhi
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile: CRPF Bans Troops to Play PUBG as it Affects The Jawan's Operational Capabilities
- This Dialogue From Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh is Now a Hilarious Meme
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- Stan Lee's Ex-manager Charged with Elder Abuse Against Comic Book Co-creator
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results