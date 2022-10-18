Xi Asks Minorities to Unite ‘Like Steel’ under CPC; Lauds Guangxi’s Achievements, Avoids Xinjiang

Xi Jinping on Monday lauded the Communist Party of China (CPC) for the role it played in alleviating poverty in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region but made no mention of the Xinjiang province where a sizable amount of people live in poverty.

The Chinese President attended a group discussion where delegates from Guangxi sat with Xi to discuss the steps the province took to lift itself from poverty via economic reforms and how ‘speak volumes for the success of the Party’s ethnic policies’.

He further went on to say that Guangxi’s success borne out of steps taken by the CPC goes on to show that the party’s system of regional ethnic autonomy has led to progress.

Xi also asked all ethnic minorities in China to remain united like ‘a piece of hard steel’ under the leadership of the CPC.

Earlier this year, Xi was elected as a delegate to the 20th national congress from Guangxi province. It is symbolic because Guangxi has been cast as CPC’s success story when it comes to lifting people from poverty.

The province is also home to China’s largest ethnic minorities. Along with the dominant Han peoples, Guangxi is also home to Zhuang, Mien, Hmong and Dong peoples. Guangxi also became important for Xi as he made it an important stop for cross-border trade with Southeast Asia.

However, Xi did not make any mention of Xinjiang province or steps taken to alleviate poverty in the region where China is accused of committing human rights abuses.

During the CPC, Chinese officials claimed that millions belong ethnic groups were lifted out of poverty from Inner Mongolia, Tibet, Ningxia, Xinjiang and Guangxi provinces, but the recent UN report on human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region reveal that Xi Jinping’s poverty alleviation schemes were also tools for coercion and discrimination.

The UN report pointed out that the Chinese government believes that lifting people from poverty is necessary in order to prevent them from taking the path of extremism.

It is applied in Xinjiang but the UN report points out that ‘there are

indications that labour and employment schemes for purported purposes of poverty alleviation and prevention of “extremism”, including those linked to the VETC system, may involve elements of coercion and discrimination on religious and ethnic grounds’.

China claims its mass detention centers are for ‘vocational training’ to boost employment via vocational training but the UN and several other nations fear that these are camps where Uyghur minorities face subjugation and torture.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here