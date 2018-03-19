English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xi Jinping Applauds Vladimir Putin Re-election, Hails 'Best Level' Ties
Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn a comparison with Vladimir Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People's Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.
File image of Russia President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: Reuters)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election, saying Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to bring ties to a "higher level".
Putin won in a landslide on Sunday, one day after China's parliament unanimously re-appointed Xi to a second term.
Xi has drawn a comparison with Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People's Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.
"Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
"China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide a driving force for respective national development in both countries, and promote regional and global peace and tranquility," Xi said.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
