GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Xi Jinping Applauds Vladimir Putin Re-election, Hails 'Best Level' Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn a comparison with Vladimir Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People's Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.

AFP

Updated:March 19, 2018, 7:54 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Xi Jinping Applauds Vladimir Putin Re-election, Hails 'Best Level' Ties
File image of Russia President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Image: Reuters)
Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on his re-election, saying Beijing was willing to work with Moscow to bring ties to a "higher level".

Putin won in a landslide on Sunday, one day after China's parliament unanimously re-appointed Xi to a second term.

Xi has drawn a comparison with Putin as the Chinese leader has consolidated power and gained a path to indefinite rule after the rubber-stamp National People's Congress lifted presidential term limits last week.

"Currently, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership is at the best level in history, which sets an example for building a new type of international relations," Xi said in a congratulatory message to Putin, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"China is willing to work with Russia to keep promoting China-Russia relations to a higher level, provide a driving force for respective national development in both countries, and promote regional and global peace and tranquility," Xi said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You