Xi Jinping Kicks Off 20th National Congress of the CPC. What to Expect This Week

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) kicked off in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday morning with Xi Jinping, the Chinese President, delivering a report to the congress and gave a speech outlining the objectives to realise the Second Centenary Goal of the Communist Party of China.

“The central task of the CPC will be to lead the Chinese people of all ethnic groups in a concerted effort to realise the Second Centenary Goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects,” Xi Jinping said, according to Chinese state-run media outlet CGTN.

The proceedings of the 20th National Congress will end on October 22. Here’s a guide to all that is expected to happen this week:

The Communist Party of China is expected to hand a third five-year term to Xi Jinping. It is likely that Xi Jinping will rule for life as he himself approved the removal of the two-term limit on the presidency in 2018, paving the way for himself.

Xi, who is referred to as the Supreme Leader, will be granted more powers this week as he strengthens his influence on three main roles: the chief of China’s Communist Party or its General Secretary; the president thus China’s head of state and Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, through which he commands one of world’s largest militaries, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

What Is Expected During the Congress?

Close to 2,300 delegates will gather everyday until October 26 at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square. Out of these 2,300, 200 of them will be selected to join the party’s central committee.

The most important will be the selection of members to the Politburo. The central committee will elect 25 members. These members will then appoint members of the Politburo standing committee – the cream of the elite.

There are seven members in the Politburo standing committee, all men, including Xi Jinping, the Chinese President and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

The current members of the Politburo standing committee are:

Xi Jinping, Chinese President, Supreme Leader and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

Li Keqiang, premier of the Chinese government

Wang Yang, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

Zhao Leji, head of the party’s top anti-corruption body

Li Zhanshu, the Chairman, 13th Standing Committee of the NPC or the head of China’s legislature

Wang Huning, Chinese political theorist

Hang Zheng, vice premier

