Xi Jinping Says China is Ready to Work with US To 'Manage Differences'

China stands ready to work with the United States to properly manage differences, President Xi Jinping has said, according to a statement posted on the website of his country’s US embassy.

The Asian giant was ready to work to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, Xi said in a letter read by Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States.

Meanwhile, a virtual meeting is being planned between Biden and Jinping and it will be held as soon as next week, Reuters reported.

Combative US diplomatic exchanges with China early in the Biden administration unnerved allies, and US officials believe direct engagement with Xi is the best way to prevent the relationship between the world’s two biggest economies from spiraling toward conflict.

The two sides said they had reached an agreement in principle to hold the virtual meeting between Biden and Xi before year-end after talks in the Swiss city of Zurich last month between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi.

