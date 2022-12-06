Xi Jinping to Visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, to Participate in China-Arab Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia on Thursday amid the tension between the US and the two countries.

Xi’s trip to Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh will include a China-Arab summit in which 14 Arab heads of states are expected to attend, according to CNN.

The Chinese President is set to visit the Middle East country for two days during which a China-GCC conference is also expected to take place.

Earlier reports quoting Beijing’s consul in Dubai said that Saudi will host the first-ever Chinese-Arab summit in early December, however, he didn’t provide an exact date for the talks or name who will attend.

Last week, the Saudi government sent out registration forms for reporters to cover the summit, without confirming the exact dates.

Reports of the long-awaited visit come against the backdrop of a number of disagreements harboured by the US toward both Beijing and Riyadh, which to Washington’s dismay have only solidified ties in recent years.

“The first China-Arab Summit will be held in Saudi Arabia in early December," Li Xuhang, China’s consul-general in Dubai was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the consulate’s website.

Xi’s visit to Saudi comes as Riyadh and other Gulf countries shore up links with Asian markets amid strained ties between Saudi Arabia and long-standing ally the United States after the OPEC+ cartel slashed oil production, ignoring pleas from Washington.

Saudi Arabia, a strong US ally for eight long decades, has become bitter over what it perceives to be waning US security presence in the region, especially amid growing threats from Iran and its armed Yemeni proxies.

“Li Xuhang pointed out that the relations between China and Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have entered a fast track of development," said the consulate statement.

It called the summit talks a “milestone in the history of China-Arab relations".

For the past decade, Asia has been the top export market for Saudi crude, particularly China, Japan, South Korea and India.

Read all the Latest News here