Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin Will Visit Bali for G20 Summit, Says Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Indonesian president Joko Widodo in an interview with Bloomberg News said Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russian president Vladimir Putin are both planning to attend the G20 summit which will take place in Bali later this year.

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,” Widodo said while speaking to Bloomberg News. This is the first time the Indonesian president has confirmed Xi and Putin’s plans regarding the G20 summit.

This means Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin could come face-to-face with US president Joe Biden and other European leaders for the first time since Russia declared war on Ukraine. The attack on Ukraine came shortly after Putin and Xi said they have a ‘no limits’ partnership.

This also means that this is the first time Putin could come face-to-face with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. He is also expected to attend the G20 Summit in Bali.

A Kremlin official familiar with the developments said that Putin plans to attend the meeting in person.

“What we want is for this region to be stable, peaceful, so that we can build economic growth. And I think not only Indonesia: Asian countries also want the same thing. The rivalry between the big countries is indeed worrying,” Widodo said while speaking to Bloomberg News.

Putin and Widodo spoke on the telephone earlier this week. They discussed preparations for the G-20 summit.

The meeting also comes in the backdrop of the crisis in Taiwan triggered by China’s anger over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit. Pelosi visited Taipei with a delegation earlier this August following which China announced military drills around the Taiwan Strait. China and the US have also cut off talks on military, maritime defence and a range of other areas following Pelosi’s visit.

Xi will also face South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol and Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida for the first time after both leaders were elected as leaders of their respective nations.

Indonesia president Joko Widodo said he wants to balance ties between major powers. “Indonesia wants to be friends with everyone. We don’t have problems with any country. Each country will have their own approach. Each leader has their own approach,” Widodo was quoted as saying by news agency Bloomberg.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

