English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Xi Jinping's Trusted 'Firefighter' Lieutenant Becomes China's Vice President
Xi was also re-elected president by parliament, with no votes cast against him. The body is packed with party loyalists and there was no chance he would not win the vote.
Wang Qishan, former secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, walks with his ballot before a vote at the fifth plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 17, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Beijing: China's largely rubber-stamp parliament chose former top graft-buster Wang Qishan, a key ally of President Xi Jinping, as vice president on Saturday, a widely-expected move that nonetheless breaks with convention and underlines Xi's dominant authority.
Xi was also re-elected president by parliament, with no votes cast against him. The body is packed with party loyalists and there was no chance he would not win the vote.
Wang bowed twice and then walked over to Xi to shake his hand after the vote was announced inside Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Only one person voted against Wang out of the 2,970 votes cast.
Known as "the firefighter" for his central role in tackling issues like corruption and domestic financial problems over the years, Wang also has experience dealing with the United States in his former role as a vice premier who led annual economic talks with Washington.
He was a major player in Xi's battle against corruption, with dozens of senior officials jailed during his tenure as the top graft-fighter, including the fearsome domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, now serving life in jail.
Last Sunday, parliament voted to amend the constitution, which removed presidential and vice-presidential term limits, meaning Xi can stay in power indefinitely.
Wang's appointment has the potential to reshape what has traditionally been a ceremonial role. China's relationship with the United States is likely to be a key part of his remit, according to diplomats and sources with ties to the leadership.
Also Watch
Xi was also re-elected president by parliament, with no votes cast against him. The body is packed with party loyalists and there was no chance he would not win the vote.
Wang bowed twice and then walked over to Xi to shake his hand after the vote was announced inside Beijing's Great Hall of the People. Only one person voted against Wang out of the 2,970 votes cast.
Known as "the firefighter" for his central role in tackling issues like corruption and domestic financial problems over the years, Wang also has experience dealing with the United States in his former role as a vice premier who led annual economic talks with Washington.
He was a major player in Xi's battle against corruption, with dozens of senior officials jailed during his tenure as the top graft-fighter, including the fearsome domestic security chief Zhou Yongkang, now serving life in jail.
Last Sunday, parliament voted to amend the constitution, which removed presidential and vice-presidential term limits, meaning Xi can stay in power indefinitely.
Wang's appointment has the potential to reshape what has traditionally been a ceremonial role. China's relationship with the United States is likely to be a key part of his remit, according to diplomats and sources with ties to the leadership.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Irrfan Diagnosed With Neuroendocrine Tumour
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW 2018: Vaani Kapoor Sizzles On The Runway, Gets Candid About Her Ramp Walk and More
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL: Chhetri Calls Final Against Chennaiyin as 'Most Important Game of His Life'
- Raid Movie Review: Ajay Devgn Starrer is Promising But Runs Out of Steam Before The Finish Line
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Irrfan Reveals He's Suffering From NeuroEndocrine Tumour, Promises To Return With More Stories
- Ek Do Teen: Jacqueline Fernandez Gives an Edgy Makeover to Madhuri Dixit's Mohini in Baaghi 2