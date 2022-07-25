Xi, Putin, Ranil Extend Congratulations to President Murmu

India’s neighbours China and Sri Lanka extended congratulatory messages to President Droupadi Murmu as she took her oath as India’s 15th president on Monday.

She is the second woman president of India and the first president to hail from the tribal community.

Chinese president Xi Jinping congratulated President Murmu following her swearing-in ceremony. In an official statement, Xi said that he wants a healthy and stable China-India relationship and such a relationship will benefit both neighbours.

Xi said he wants to work with Murmu to ‘enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward on the right track’.

Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe also extended his congratulations to President Murmu. In the letter, Wickremesinghe said: “Your appointment to this chief responsibility in one of the largest democracies is testimony to the trust and confidence the Government and the people have placed in your caliber and political acumen.”

“Your leadership offers fresh impetus to our joint endeavors to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties we enjoy and I look forward to working closely with you towards this end. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” the letter further said.

Russian president Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to President Murmu on July 23. Putin via an official statement said: “I hope your activities as the head of state will promote further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security.”

Sri Lankan opposition leader Dullas Alahapperuma also extended his best wishes to Murmu following her swearing-in. “Congratulations Madam President Draupadi Murmu! India’s youngest president (till) date and the (first) to be born after independence. Electing (first) tribal (president), is a remarkable feat for India, the world’s most ethnically and culturally diverse country. Wish (the second) female president of India all the very best,” Alahaperuma said.

Droupadi Murmu was sworn in as the 15th president of India on Monday in the central hall of the Parliament. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha and received 2,824 votes.

