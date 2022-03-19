Xi Tells Biden War Must End But Refrains from Blaming Putin | Key Updates in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

In an all-important video call between United States President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, China stressed that the war in Ukraine must end soon. But, the close ally of Russia did not blame President Vladimir Putin for his “military operation” launched on February 24.

Xi also called NATO countries to hold a dialogue with Moscow in the call that lasted close to two hours. It was expected that Biden would warn the Chinese leader that his country would pay a steep price if it continued to support Russia. The White House did not immediately release any details of the conversation between the two leaders, who also discussed other important issues such as Taiwan.

In the Mariupol theatre bombing, where close to 1,000 people were feared to be trapped, one person was badly wounded but there were no deaths, said the authorities of the besieged southern port city. Russia also fired missiles at an airport near Lviv, a city where civilians had sought refuge as Moscow tries to regain its stalled campaign.

“According to initial information, there are no dead. But there is information about one person gravely wounded," the city council said on Telegram in the first casualty tally since the strike on Wednesday.

Here are the key highlights of the conflict that is now in its fourth week:

Xi tells Biden war must end: In a call that lasted nearly two hours, Chinese President Xi Jinping told his American counterpart Joe Biden that the war in Ukraine must end but it did not blame Russia for its invasion. Xi also said NATO countries must get together and hold a dialogue with Moscow. He told Biden that conflicts and confrontations were in no one’s interests, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry. “The top priorities now are to continue dialogue and negotiations, avoid civilian casualties, prevent a humanitarian crisis, cease fighting and end the war as soon as possible,” the Chinese president said, adding that all parties should support Russia-Ukraine dialogue and negotiations.

Ukraine has added a new front in a US-Chinese relationship already at its worst level in decades. Since the beginning of Russia’s offensive against Ukraine, China has refused to condemn Putin’s actions or even call it an invasion. Beijing has repeatedly said Russia has “legitimate security concerns” that must be addressed. The Biden administration has threatened China of “consequences” if it helps Russia’s Ukraine effort. But targeting Beijing with sanctions similar to those imposed on Russia will have dire consequences for the US and the world. China is the second-largest economy and largest exporter.

Making progress in talks with Ukraine, says Russia: Russia is closer to an agreement on a neutral status for Ukraine, said the head of the Russian delegation in talks with Ukrainian officials. Vladimir Medinsky, who led Russian negotiators in several rounds of talks with Ukraine, said the two parties have “narrowed their differences”. The issue of neutral status and no NATO membership for Ukraine is one of the key issues in talks.

Medinsky also said a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likely after a draft treaty is finalised to end hostilities and it receives a preliminary nod by both sides.

Putin also discussed Moscow’s conflict with Ukraine and its international repercussions with his security council. Unlike previous meetings, Putin’s video conference was not televised. “The current international situation was discussed at the meeting and the exchange of views on the ongoing special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine continued,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin also told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Kyiv was attempting to stall peace talks but Moscow was keen to continue negotiations.

None dead in Mariupol bombing, Lviv airport bombed: A Russian strike on a theatre sheltering civilians in Mariupol badly wounded one person but did not kill anyone, the city’s authorities said. “According to initial information, there are no dead. But there is information about one person gravely wounded,” the city council said. Zelenskyy said rescue work was on to save hundreds still believed to be trapped under the rubble. “There are still hundreds of Mariupol residents under the rubble. Despite the shelling, despite all the difficulties, we will continue the rescue work,” he said.

Three missiles landed at an airport near Lviv, a city where hundreds of thousands had sought refuge. Russia has been intensively shelling eastern Ukrainian cities, especially Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

Kyiv, meanwhile, has been spared a major assault with Russian troops stuck at its gates. But residents of the capital city have endured deadly missile attacks.

UN says over 800 dead as refugees climb to 6.5 million: The UN said at least 816 civilians had been killed and 1,333 wounded in Ukraine as on March 17. Most casualties were from explosive weapons, such as shelling, as well as missile and air strikes. Close to 6.5 million people have now been displaced, the UN added.

Putin appears at big rally, but programme suffers ‘technical glitch’: Putin appeared at a massive flag-waving rally in Moscow and praised his country’s troops, but the programme suffered a “technical glitch" while it being telecast by the state television. Putin was addressing a packed football stadium when the coverage of his speech was unexpectedly interrupted. The Kremlin called it a “technical problem with a server”. In his speech, Putin promised that all of the Kremlin’s aims would be achieved. “We know what we need to do, how to do it and at what cost. And we will absolutely accomplish all of our plans,” he said. During the period of the glitch, the state television showed earlier pre-recorded footage of patriotic songs.

