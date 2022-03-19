Xi Urges Biden, NATO To Speak To Putin, Tells US To Back Off On Taiwan Issue

Xi Jinping urged Joe Biden to ensure his administration and ally NATO sit down for direct talks with Russia to deescalate the crisis in Ukraine. During his video call with US president Joe Biden the Chinese president also highlighted that indiscriminate sanctions are also not helpful in resolving the conflict.

State-run news agency the Global Times said that Xi Jinping highlighted that the US’ fascination with Taiwan’s sovereignty will not be tolerated by his administration. Xi also highlighted that China will not sit idly if the US decides to impose economic sanctions on the Chinese government over its position with regard to the crisis in Ukraine.

Xi, while speaking on China-US relations, highlighted that the US is miscalculating China’s strategic intentions. It also voiced its opinion strongly against what it calls ‘disinformation’ regarding the reports that the Chinese Communist Party is planning to help Russia weave its way out of the crippling sanctions posed on the country and also give military support.

The call which lasted for more than two hours, according to China, was held because the United States realised that it needs China’s help in this crisis. The Chinese side highlighted that mishandling the issues concerning Taiwan will impact US-China relations. It conveyed that by sending former diplomats and increasing strategic support for Taipei the US is making efforts to impact the US-China relations.

They also expressed their dislike when some US commentators and western news media outlets drew comparisons between Ukraine and Taiwan. The Chinese side felt, however, that Taiwan was being used as a pawn, similar to Ukraine being used as a pawn by the US and the western nations which also contributed to the current crisis.

The Chinese president also expressed concern that the US may be seeking to draw China into a conflict it has created in eastern Europe by ignoring security concerns of the Russians. However, it reiterated that China’s legitimate interests and the interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals should not be impacted by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also said that China-Russia relations are strong. She said that despite the recent developments relations between both nations have strong internal momentum unaffected by international changes.

