Xi’s Covid Zero Angers Chinese Citizens But Fear of Retribution Keeps Them Silent: Report

Chinese people are not keen to put up with Covid Zero policy, even though they were earlier more or less supportive of mass testing, citywide lockdowns and strict hotel quarantine, news agency Bloomberg reported.

There are signs that Chinese people across cities are angered over Xi’s Covid-19 policy even though social media censoring and culling of dissidents help the Communist Party of China (CPC) silence any form of dissent.

News agency Bloomberg said that on the official Weibo account of Li Wenliang, a doctor who was the whistleblower in Wuhan, large numbers of complaints regarding lockdown and PCR tests have emerged over the past few weeks.

Also the bus crash which killed more than 25 people as they were being sent to mandatory quarantine sparked anger online. The video was also viewed more than millions of times on Chinese social media.

Chinese media outlets who often toe the line drawn by the CCP also batted for relaxation of rules.

Editor of Caixin Media, Gao Yu, on WeChat while expressing grief following the bus crash, also opposed mass Covid testing, Covid Zero and sealing the country from the rest of the world.

The party mouthpiece People’s Daily was quick to water down the severity of the complaints and urged people earlier this week to exude more confidence and patience in Covid Zero.

They said it is a scientific and effective approach to tackle the Omicron variant.

China said it detected 1,878 cases for Sunday, which is the highest number since August 20 but many more nations are reporting cases twice, thrice even quadruple than those numbers. The cases are being attributed to returning travellers who were on a weeklong holiday.

Lockdowns are already being imposed in Shanxi, home to 400,000 residents. It has zero Covid cases.

One of the reactions, which caused surprise, came from Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the Communist Party-backed Global Times and an avowed supporter of Xi Jinping.

He said the approach could be difficult to sustain even though it has been effective in helping avoid the high death tolls seen in countries like the US.

People like Harold, a Chinese student enrolled in a Canadian university, spoke to Bloomberg and said that the policy is ‘stupid’ and puts the country in ‘reverse’ and is a tool to control the population.

He left for Canada after going through several hassles while leaving China.

However, these lockdowns may have weakened China further. Vaccination levels are around 86% for the elderly and those above the age of 60. It is lower than Singapore and South Korea.

An opening up of the country could lead to nearly 1.6 million deaths, more than what the US has recorded, Xinhua reported.

This could be a problem for Xi Jinping as it would make him look weak. The slowing economy is already causing problems for the president who is seeking a precedent-breaking third term.

For Xi Jinping, the Covid Zero strategy is a projection of strength. And many Chinese residents, who have not had to face Covid, are supportive of it.

Bloomberg News spoke to two women from Shanghai and Shandong, respectively, who supported Covid Zero because they fear that relaxing the controls could lead to spreading of the disease.

The woman from Shanghai who has been a member of the CPC for at least 50 years feels she might not survive if she now catches the virus.

“We should just follow it and not make any trouble,” 74-year-old Chen Jie was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

However, social unrest is spreading in China, and in a way that is very alarming since dissent is not entertained by the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Students are pushing back in Peking University, residents in Shanghai were up in arms against the authorities and several small cities now feel that they have had enough of Covid Zero.

Despite the protests, however, Chinese residents believe that there will be no changes until March next year when the annual session of China’s legislature convenes.

