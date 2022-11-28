Xi's Iron Grip Tested, Urumqi Blaze Tragedy Sparks Fiery anti-Lockdown Protests in China | Exclusive Details

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s iron grip is being tested in his country as protests have broken out against his stringent Covid lockdown policy.

Passionate demonstrations are being seen in several Chinese Cities as public frustration has erupted over the oppressive restrictions.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in China’s major cities on Sunday to protest against the country’s zero-Covid policy with a rare outpouring of public anger against the state.

A deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi, the capital of northwest China’s Xinjiang region, has become a fresh catalyst for people’s outrage.

Many have blamed Covid lockdowns for hampering the rescue efforts in the tragedy.

On Sunday night, between 300 and 400 people gathered on the banks of a river in the capital Beijing for several hours, with some shouting, “We are all Xinjiang people!"

More and more students have been protesting at Tsinghua University, shouting “democracy and the rule of law, freedom of expression”, which is regarded as the earliest political appeal in Beijing’s protest.

The White Guards are now apparently patrolling test centres with machine guns.

With the protests intensifying, some people are publicly venting their anger at the Chinese Communist Party leaders.

Thousands of protesters have turned out in Shanghai, where the BBC has seen people bundled into police cars.

Students have also demonstrated at universities in Beijing and Nanjing.

The latest unrest follows the protest in Urumqi after 10 people died in the tower block fire.

The people of Wuhan also mobilised, gathered in Hanzheng Street to protest, and fought with the police. Demonstrators also tore down barricades.

The anti-lockdown agitation has been spreading to more and more cities in China.

Protests were held in Xinjiang Kashi Yecheng County in the Yuecheng district.

