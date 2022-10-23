With Xi's Top Aides and No Women Members, China Unveils New Leadership

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday created history is set to secure a third term as Chinese president after being re-elected as general secretary of the Communist Party. He became the first leader after party founder Mao Zedong to get reelected for an unprecedented third term in power with the prospect of ruling China for life.

The Chinese Communist Party’s top body will have no full women members for the first time in 25 years, according to the new Politburo roster released Sunday. Sun Chunlan, the only woman sitting on the previous Politburo, has retired, and no other women were appointed.

The abolition of two-term limit in 2018 paved the way for Xi to rule China as long as he wants. Xi, 69, is set to tighten his grip further over the ruling Communist Party after filling the newly announced Politburo Standing Committee (PBSC) with all of his allies.

Li Qiang

The former Shanghai party chief and Xi confidant was promoted to number two position in the party hierarchy. He is likely to be named premier at next March’s legislative sessions despite his lack of experience in managing central government portfolios.

It was an unusual appointment since he imposed a brutal lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year. This “showcases to everyone that loyalty rather than popularity is the key for your promotion”, tweeted Yang Zhang, an assistant professor at American University in Washington.

“The disaster of Shanghai Lockdown did not stop Li’s elevation precisely because he followed Xi’s order despite all criticism.”

Li is viewed as one of Xi’s favourites, having served as the leader’s chief of staff while he was party boss of the affluent Zhejiang province between 2004 and 2007.

Zhao Leji

65-year-old Zhao Leji, who has been in the Standing Committee, has now been promoted to the number three in the party hierarchy. He is a former head of the party’s top anti-corruption watchdog and has been party secretary of two provinces and a Politburo member since 2012.

Wang Huning

Dubbed the “brains behind the throne”, Xi’s confidant and existing Standing Committee member has been promoted to number four in the party line-up. He is the architect of Xi’s “China Dream” slogan, as well as the country’s more assertive foreign policy. The 67-year-old was responsible for devising ideologies for three current and former Chinese presidents.

Cai Qi

Current Beijing party chief Cai Qi, who is seen as a close political ally of Xi due to his time working under him in the provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian, has been promoted to the Standing Committee. The 66-year-old also became the head of the General Secretariat, managing the day-to-day affairs of the party. He has successful held Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Ding Xuexiang

On the expected lines, Ding Xuexiang, a top Xi’s aide, has secured a position in the party’s Standing Committee. The low-key Politburo member got in close with Xi who was then Shanghai’s top party boss in 2007-8 while he was in the Shanghai party committee. From moving to Beijing to become Xi’s personal secretary in 2013, Ding was seen accompanying Xi on official engagements. Since he was never served as a provincial-level party boss or governor, his appointment is seen as a reward for his loyalty to Xi.

“If Xi’s two secretaries lead the (government) State Council… it will no longer be parallel with the Party, but simply one (of) many institutions under the leadership of the Party, and of Xi,” tweeted Zhang.

Li Xi

Li, who is currently Politburo member and party chief of economic powerhouse Guangdong province, has been promoted to the Standing Committee. The 66-year-old leader will take over as head of the powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party’s powerful anti-graft watchdog.

Li is regarded as a confidant of Xi, having known him since the 1980s after working as secretary for a close ally of Xi’s father, revolutionary leader Xi Zhongxun. He also built up a power base in Shaanxi, Xi’s ancestral province.

