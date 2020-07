Yanks, Nats kneel in Black Lives Matter salute; Fauci's toss

WASHINGTON The Nationals and Yankees knelt in unison before the first game of the baseball season as part of an opening day ceremony Thursday night that featured references to the Black Lives Matter movement, the coronavirus pandemic — including an off-the-mark first pitch by Dr. Anthony Fauci — and the home teams 2019 championship.

Players from both clubs wore T-shirts saying Black Lives Matter during batting practice, and the letters BLM were stenciled into the back of the mound at the center of the diamond.

In a poignant reference to the racial reckoning happening in the U.S., players and other members of both teams held a long black ribbon while standing spaced out along the two foul lines. After they placed the ribbon on the ground, everyone then got on their knees.

They all then rose for a taped performance of the national anthem.

That followed a series of videos: about Black Lives Matter, showing major league players such as New Yorks Aaron Judge and Washingtons Howie Kendrick; about the Nationals postseason run; about the COVID-19 outbreak.

Without any spectators present to appreciate the celebrations, flags noting the franchises first title were raised beyond right field and above the scoreboard, and 2019 World Champions was written on a red mat that was wrapped around the batters boxes during pregame introductions.

Fauci, the countrys top infectious disease expert, was invited by the Nationals to throw out the ceremonial first pitch — a fitting choice during the current medical crisis. Wearing a mask on the mound, Fauci sent his toss well wide of home plate, and the ball bounced past his catcher, Washington reliever Sean Doolittle.

Afterward, Fauci and Doolittle tapped gloves, instead of shaking hands.

–

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor