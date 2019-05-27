‘Yeah, Sure’: Shareholder Asks Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Return Package at Annual Meet

The world’s richest man and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was confronted by a disgruntled shareholder at the company’s annual meet over a package she had tried but failed to return four times using standard methods.“Can you please return this for me?” Evie Schwerin asked Bezos during the open question-and-answer round at Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting in Seattle, Washington.The company shareholder approached the stage and tried to return an Amazon package directly to Bezos, Business Insider reported.“Yeah, sure,” Bezos replied as he made gestures to colleagues accompanying him on the stage. “We'll help you with that right after the meeting. Hang around a little bit and we'll have someone come and help. We'll get that one taken care of,” he is heard saying.“My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a routine task. We'll also look into the root cause of why that happened,” Bezos told the shareholder before making light of the request by asking the crowd: “Anybody else have anything they need to return?”Other subject matters discussed during the annual meeting were fighting homelessness and Amazon's approach to sustainability.According to Geekwire, Schwerin, an Amazon Prime member, had ordered the Haggadah Jewish text traditionally read at Passover Seder.The publication reported she tried four times to get it back to Amazon but had no luck before deciding to confront Bezos at the gathering.Amazon told Daily Mail they worked with the customer directly and have returned her items.