Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

‘Yeah, Sure’: Shareholder Asks Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Return Package at Annual Meet

The company shareholder approached the stage and tried to return an Amazon package directly to Bezos, Business Insider reported.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 27, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Yeah, Sure’: Shareholder Asks Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to Return Package at Annual Meet
File photo of Jeff Bezos.
Loading...
The world’s richest man and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was confronted by a disgruntled shareholder at the company’s annual meet over a package she had tried but failed to return four times using standard methods.

“Can you please return this for me?” Evie Schwerin asked Bezos during the open question-and-answer round at Wednesday’s annual shareholder meeting in Seattle, Washington.

The company shareholder approached the stage and tried to return an Amazon package directly to Bezos, Business Insider reported.

“Yeah, sure,” Bezos replied as he made gestures to colleagues accompanying him on the stage. “We'll help you with that right after the meeting. Hang around a little bit and we'll have someone come and help. We'll get that one taken care of,” he is heard saying.

“My apologies that you had to use this unusual venue to accomplish what should have been a routine task. We'll also look into the root cause of why that happened,” Bezos told the shareholder before making light of the request by asking the crowd: “Anybody else have anything they need to return?”

Other subject matters discussed during the annual meeting were fighting homelessness and Amazon's approach to sustainability.

According to Geekwire, Schwerin, an Amazon Prime member, had ordered the Haggadah Jewish text traditionally read at Passover Seder.

The publication reported she tried four times to get it back to Amazon but had no luck before deciding to confront Bezos at the gathering.

Amazon told Daily Mail they worked with the customer directly and have returned her items.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram