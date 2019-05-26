English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Yellow Vest Protest in Brussels Turns Violent; Police Use Pepper Spray
As well as several hundred protesters in yellow vests demonstrating against social injustice there were also hooded people dressed in black, taunting authorities.
Police patrol the street during a protest of European "yellow vests" in the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium May 26, 2019. (REUTERS)
Brussels: A yellow vest protest march is turning violent in Brussels with demonstrators pelting buildings and police using pepper spray in confrontations.
Police on horseback patrolled the historic center and scuffles broke out in different areas. Authorities were seen detaining several people.
Belgium is holding a general election on Sunday, and there are also elections across the European Union for the European Parliament. The EU headquarters is located close to where the scuffles occurred.
