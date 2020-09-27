Yemen Warring Parties Agree To Exchange 1,081 Prisoners - U.N. Envoy

GLION, Switzerland: Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to exchange 1,081 detainees and prisoners in talks in Switzerland, United Nations Special Envoy Martin Griffiths said on Sunday.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group will release 400 government prisoners, including 15 Saudis and four Sudanese, while the Saudi-backed government will free 681 Houthi fighters, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“I urge the parties to move forward immediately with the release and to spare no effort in building upon this momentum to swiftly agree to releasing more detainees,” Griffiths told reporters.

