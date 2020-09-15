WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Yemen Warring Parties To Travel To Switzerland To Discuss Prisoner Releases

Yemen Warring Parties To Travel To Switzerland To Discuss Prisoner Releases

Delegations from Yemen's warring parties will meet on Thursday in Switzerland to discuss a United Nationsbacked agreement on prisoner releases, a Houthi spokesman and a U.N. source said on Tuesday.

DUBAI: Delegations from Yemen’s warring parties will meet on Thursday in Switzerland to discuss a United Nations-backed agreement on prisoner releases, a Houthi spokesman and a U.N. source said on Tuesday.

The two delegations, which had been meeting in Jordan, are flying on Wednesday to Switzerland for a week-long talks to finalise a deal on prisoner releases, the U.N. source said.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Houthi movement told Reuters his group’s committee is set to leave Sanaa on a U.N. plane.

The Iran-allied Houthis and Yemen’s Saudi-backed government are trying to reach an agreement to end a years-long war and ease a humanitarian crisis in the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 15, 2020, 7:24 PM IST
Next Story
Loading