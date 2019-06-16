Yemen's Houthis Target Two Saudi Airports With Multiple Drone Attacks
The Houthis have launched several strikes targeting Abha airport since Wednesday, when a missile attack against the same airport wounded 26 people.
A Saudi security officer walks past the Saudi Arabia's Abha airport, after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in Abha, Saudi Arabia June 13, 2019. Image: Reuters
Cairo: Yemen's Houthi movement launched fresh drone attacks targeting Jizan and Abha airports in southern Saudi Arabia, the group's Al-Masirah TV said on Saturday, adding the installations were out of service.
The Saudi-led coalition said in a statement that it had intercepted and downed a Houthi drone targeting the southwestern city of Abha.
The Iran-aligned group said multiple drone strike targeted control rooms at Jizan airport and a fuel station at Abha airport.
"The two airports are now out of service. We promise the Saudi regime more painful days as long as the aggression and siege continue on our country," the group's armed forces spokesman said in a tweet published by Al-Masirah TV's account.
The Houthis have launched several strikes targeting Abha airport since Wednesday, when a missile attack against the same airport wounded 26 people.
The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in 2015 in Yemen's civil war to restore the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, said earlier this week that it intercepted five drones that targeted Abha airport and Khamis Mushait in the same region.
In response to these attacks, the Western-backed coalition said it had destroyed Houthi military assets on the outskirts of the Houthi-held capital Sanaa.
It was unclear if there were any casualties following Saturday's drone strikes.
Coalition leaders, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, accuse Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah of supporting the Houthis, a charge all three deny.
The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks against Saudi cities as tensions have risen between Iran and Gulf Arab states allied with the United States. Last month, the group carried out drone strikes on two Saudi oil pumping stations.
Tehran and Washington have engaged in a war of words since the United States reimposed sanctions on Tehran and increased its military presence in the Gulf.
The Yemen conflict is widely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
Also Watch
-
"Save the Saviours" : What Protesting Doctors Demand
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Wishes 'Papa' on Father's Day 2019 with a Throwback Picture and Millennial Hashtags
- Net Bowler Hit on Head By Warner Shot Receives Signed Australian Jersey
- Malaika Arora Strikes a Never-seen-before Pilates Pose, Fans Ask How it is Done
- Cabin of the Next-Gen Hyundai Creta Could Take on Audi's Cockpit
- Ola Cab Driver's Gesture after a Passenger Lost his Wallet in the Cab is Heartwarming
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s