'You Are a Thief, Don't Deserve to Represent Us': Pak's Permanent Representative to UN Heckled in US
In the video circulating online, Lodhi was seen evading questions based by the man during an interaction with the media.
Pakistan's UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi speaks in the United Nations Security Council. (File photo/AP)
New York: Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, was seen heckled, in a purported video, by a man here claiming to be a Pakistani.
In the video circulating online, Lodhi was seen evading questions based by the man during an interaction with the media.
When Lodhi was leaving from the event, the man heckled her and shouted,"from last 15-20 years, what are you doing?"
He then shouted loudly "I have a question for you."
When he was asked to stop recording by the people present at the event, the man said, "I'm not going to stop recording. It is not against the law. I am asking her a question...I am a Pakistani."
When Pakistan's top diplomat at the UN refused to answer, the man heckled her and said "did not deserve to represent Pakistan."
However, the authenticity of the video could not be ascertained.
There was no official response from Lodhi and the Pakistani mission.
