'You Ask a Lot of Stupid Questions': Trump Clashes With Another CNN Reporter
Abby Phillip had asked Trump whether he wanted his new attorney general to hold back an explosive probe into allegations that the president's 2016 election campaign colluded with Russian agents.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Friday instructed journalists to show more respect in the “sacred” White House and moments later angrily refused to answer a reporter's question because it was "stupid."
The latest clash between the president and the press corps assigned to cover him followed a meltdown on Wednesday when Trump lashed out at a star CNN reporter as a "terrible person" and had him barred from the White House.
In Friday's incident, Abby Phillip, also from CNN, asked Trump whether he wanted his new attorney general to hold back an explosive probe into allegations that the president's 2016 election campaign colluded with Russian agents.
The topic has been one of the main headlines in Washington since Wednesday when Trump abruptly fired Jeff Sessions as attorney general and named Matthew Whitaker, who has strongly criticised the Russia probe, to replace him. Critics have accused Trump of placing an ally who will try to muzzle special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
Trump, speaking just before leaving for an international gathering in Paris to commemorate World War I, refused to answer Phillip.
"What a stupid question that is, what a stupid question. But I watch you a lot. You ask a lot of stupid questions," he said, shaking a finger at the journalist, then walking away.
Moments earlier he'd defended his decision to bar CNN reporter Jim Acosta following their exchange at Wednesday's press conference, saying that Acosta "is a very unprofessional guy”.
Asked how long Acosta will be denied the credential allowing him to work inside the White House, Trump said he hadn't decided and seemed to indicate that the extremely unusual sanction could be applied to more journalists. "It could be others also," he said.
Trump went on to refer to another reporter, April Ryan, who works for American Urban Radio Networks and CNN, as "a loser" and "very nasty."
The president said that the bad blood between him and the media was the fault of journalists showing insufficient deference.
"When you're in the White House, this is a very sacred place to me. It's a very special place. You have to treat the White House with respect. You have to treat the presidency with respect," he said.
