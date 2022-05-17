'You Become Commie': Twitter Employee Says Social Media Giant Hates Elon Musk, Free Speech

Conservative media outlets and commentators have made a video viral where an employee of Twitter, who goes by the name Siru Murugesan said that the social media giant has a strong left-wing bias and they censor right-wing and conservative voices.

Breaking from Project Veritas Twitter employee confirms bias at Twitter Seems I was right Because conservatives tolerate leftist speech and leftist won't tolerate the right, Twitter opts to censor the right as "balance"@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/zjAYwcIbol — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 16, 2022

Siru was subject of an undercover operation – and was likely unaware that his conversation was being recorded – where members of Project Veritas (the ones of who conducted the investigation) spoke to Siru over a period of several days and across several locations.

The aim may have been to ascertain if Twitter was more interested in being a protector of left-wing ideologies rather than being a mere social media platform which gave the people the right to say what they believed in.

News18 could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

“Twitter does not believe in free speech. Elon believes in free speech,” Siru said.

“So, everyone on the right wing will be like, ‘bro, it’s okay to stay, just gotta tolerate it. The left will be like, no, I’m not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I’m not gonna be on the platform. So, it does that on the right. It’s true. There is bias. It is what it is today,” he further added.

He further went on to say that after joining Twitter his own political beliefs started shifting towards the Left. “I think it’s just like the environment, like you’re there and you become like this commie,” Siru said.

Siru’s view matches with Elon Musk’s, who believes that Twitter censors right-wing and conservative voices. Musk expressed his disapproval of Twitter’s so-called censorship as former US president Donald Trump and his advisor Steve Bannon were banned for tweeting what they believed in.

Siru also said that many employees were scared because Elon Musk would not tolerate the ‘socialist’ workplace.

“Essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want, no one really cares about operating expenses, like capitalists, they care about numbers or care about how to make the business more efficient but in Twitter, it’s like mental health is everything, like if you are not feeling it, you can take a few days off. People have taken months off, they will come back,” he said.

