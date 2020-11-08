‘You Ushered in New Day for America’: In First Speech, Kamala Harris Says Won’t be Last Woman in Office

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said voters had brought a "new day for America" as she opened a victory speech on Saturday with President-elect Joe Biden.

Harris, who will be the highest-ranking woman in US history, took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware in a white suit in honour of the women's suffragist movement to the sounds of Mary J. Blige.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris said to cheers from the socially distanced outdoor crowd.

Harris introduced her running mate, invoking the legacy of the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis and praising the campaign's supporters for turning out in record numbers. She said voters had chosen hope, science and truth by selecting Biden as the next president, calling him a "healer and a uniter."

Kamala also credited Biden for taking the risk of choosing a woman as his running mate: "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."