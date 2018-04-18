English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You Want Tarantula With That? At US Burger Joint, It's an Option
Tarantulas made their debut after restaurant owner Seth Gross read about how they have become a street food staple in Cambodia, where they are mixed with salt and sugar and cooked.
A tarantula burger is prepared at Bull City Burger and Brewery in celebration of Exotic Meat Month in Durham, North Carolina on April 16, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Jim Urquhart)
Durham, N.C.: Kristin Barnaby, a self-described arachnophobe, found a way to overcome what she dreads at a North Carolina burger joint.
"I am going to eat my fear," the 27-year-old said at the Bull City Burger and Brewery, where she tucked in to a hamburger topped with a crunchy full-grown, oven-roasted tarantula and a side of fries.
The tarantula burger was a feature of the restaurant's April exotic meat month, which in the past six years has featured iguana, alligator, camels, python, turtle and various insects.
Tarantulas made their debut after restaurant owner Seth Gross read about how they have become a street food staple in Cambodia, where they are mixed with salt and sugar and cooked.
"I thought this would be a great way to really teach about diversity," Gross said in an interview.
The tarantula burger is not for everyone. Gross gets only 15 of the farmed, organically raised creatures each year, so diners need to be lucky, as well as daring, to get a taste.
"You come in, you fill in a lottery ticket," he said. "If we draw your name, you come and get to eat one."
The lucky winners have up to 48 hours to claim their prize and Gross said none have yet backed out.
And what do tarantulas taste like?
"It reminded me of potato chips," Barnaby said after washing down her first tarantula burger with a glass of water. "I like to eat weird food."
Also Watch
"I am going to eat my fear," the 27-year-old said at the Bull City Burger and Brewery, where she tucked in to a hamburger topped with a crunchy full-grown, oven-roasted tarantula and a side of fries.
The tarantula burger was a feature of the restaurant's April exotic meat month, which in the past six years has featured iguana, alligator, camels, python, turtle and various insects.
Tarantulas made their debut after restaurant owner Seth Gross read about how they have become a street food staple in Cambodia, where they are mixed with salt and sugar and cooked.
"I thought this would be a great way to really teach about diversity," Gross said in an interview.
The tarantula burger is not for everyone. Gross gets only 15 of the farmed, organically raised creatures each year, so diners need to be lucky, as well as daring, to get a taste.
"You come in, you fill in a lottery ticket," he said. "If we draw your name, you come and get to eat one."
The lucky winners have up to 48 hours to claim their prize and Gross said none have yet backed out.
And what do tarantulas taste like?
"It reminded me of potato chips," Barnaby said after washing down her first tarantula burger with a glass of water. "I like to eat weird food."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
-
Tuesday 17 April , 2018
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 The Rape and Murder Of A Young Girl Has Shocked Pakistan
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Commonwealth 2018: A Look Back at India’s Journey in Gold Coast
Tuesday 17 April , 2018 Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- [In Pics] OnePlus 6 Camera Samples Revealed by OnePlus CEO; Company Hints at Water Resistant Make
- Ishant Starts Preparation for Eng Series With Five-for on County Debut
- Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Alia Bhatt is Giving Us Major Style Goals in Her Easy-Breezy Looks; See Pics
- Twitter Down: Crashes Repeatedly After Being up For a Few Minutes