‘You'll be fine, I hope’: New York Teacher Vaccinates Student, Arrested

Laura Russo, a 54-year-old teacher from New York, was arrested on New Year’s Eve for administering a Covid-19 vaccine to a student, news agencies reported. Russo allegedly vaccinated a 17-year-old student at her home and did so without consent from the student’s parents and without any medical degree.

The student visited Russo at her home when she administered him with the Covid-19 vaccine. The boy informed his mother regarding the incident following which she called the authorities. In a video shared by US news agency NBC, the boy could be seen holding the sleeve of his winter wear as Russo proceeded to inject him with what appeared like a syringe.

In the video, Russo was heard saying to the boy, “You’ll be fine, I hope,” to which the boy replied, “Here you go. At-home vaccine.”News18 could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Police officials charged Russo with New York State Education Law Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, the Nassau County Police department said in a statement. Police officials are also investigating how she obtained the vaccine.

Following the incident, Russo’s classes were reassigned. The Nassau County School District said that the decision was taken pending the outcome of the investigation into the allegations against her, according to NBC News 4. The court will conduct a hearing on January 21 and Russo could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

Health experts fear the threat posed by counterfeit Covid vaccines as these vaccines are made available solely to hospitals and members of the healthcare industry largely across the planet. They also say that vaccines need to be administered after taking into consideration the patient’s history of illnesses and allergies. They also highlight that trained professionals administering the vaccine also ensure that injections are inserted properly which if done incorrectly could lead to complications.

