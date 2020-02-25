English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Young Activists Greta Thunberg and Malala Meet; Pictured Together at Oxford University

Greta Thunberg and Malala Yousafzai seen in a picture shared by the latter on her Instagram account. (Image: Instagram/@Malala)

Malala Yousafzai is a student at the University of Oxford. She posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Thunberg sitting on a bench with their arms around each other.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
London: Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at Britain's University of Oxford on Tuesday and posed for a photo together.

Yousafzai, widely known by her first name, Malala, is a student at the University of Oxford. The 22-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Thunberg sitting on a bench with their arms around each other, with a caption "Thank you, @gretathunberg" and a heart emoji.

Thunberg, 17, is in the United Kingdom to join a school strike in Bristol on Friday.

Both women shot to worldwide fame after standing up for major global issues: climate change and women's education.

Thunberg became a household name after skipping school in Sweden to protest against climate change, while Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for girls to be allowed to go to school.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of education. She became a global symbol of the resilience of women in the face of oppression.

Thunberg was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 and 2020.

