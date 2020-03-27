Young British Royals Join UK Residents in Clapping for Health Workers Fighting Coronavirus

The residents of the United Kingdom participated in large numbers for a round of applause to appreciate the hard work done by health workers in fighting against the deadly novel Coronavirus. The initiative, called “Clap for Our Carers’, was led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak.







On Thursday night, UK residents stormed the social media platform with videos and pictures of the activity. The members of the Royal Family also participated in the goodwill gesture. Prince William and Kate Middleton shared the video of their kids –Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – clapping for the health workers.







“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS,” the official Twitter handle of Kensington Palace read.







To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you.#ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS pic.twitter.com/XnaUPJyDoX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2020





While Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan are leaving their royal entitlement on April 1, they did not leave a chance to appreciate the healthcare workers in the UK.







Prime Minister also clapped along with Rishi Sunak.







On behalf of the whole country, I want to thank all the incredible nurses, doctors, NHS support staff & carers who are working flat out to fight coronavirus 👏 #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForNHS



To help them, and protect the NHS, we need everyone to stay at home #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/kpdQ5KHQiy — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2020

The entire UK has gone into full coronavirus lockdown starting March 24. The lockdown will continue for six months. However, people are allowed to leave their houses for essential work. The non-essential shops and places of worship will be closed down.







So far, the UK has recorded at least 11,658 coronavirus cases and 578 deaths.