Young Chinese Citizens Are Infecting Themselves with Covid: Report

Young Chinese citizens are self-infecting themselves with Covid as China is scrambling to save the lives of elderly people. Some young Chinese citizens infected themselves with Covid so that they do not have to change their holiday plans, while some did not provide an explanation as to why they infected themselves with the virus.

Several young people speaking to news agency BBC said they were self-infecting themselves. A Shanghai resident said he infected himself so that he does not fall ill during the upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations.

Chinese singer and songwriter Jane Zhang earlier in December also said that she self-infected because she did not want to be at risk of infection during New Year’s Eve concerts.

Another young woman told the BBC that she infected herself by visiting her friend. One woman, who holds a government job, said she also infected herself by mixing with those who got Covid.

The self-infection fad was also reported from several countries across the world and was also a trend among those who were anti-vaccine. However, the report did not highlight why Chinese youth were following this method since it could prove risky as the country faces an uphill battle in tackling cases as hospitals and crematoriums remain filled.

“I don’t want to change my holiday plan. I could make sure I recovered and won’t be infected again during the holiday if I intentionally control the time I get infected,” the young man from Shanghai was quoted as saying by BBC.

Read all the Latest News here