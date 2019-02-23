English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Young Pakistani Man, Woman Slain in Suspected Honour Killing
More than 1,000 women are slain every year by relatives in so-called 'honour killings' in Pakistan.
Image for representation only.
Karachi: Pakistani police say a young man and a woman have been killed in the country's commercial hub, Karachi, allegedly by relatives over a perceived affront to family honour.
Officer Idrees Bangash says on Saturday that Naseeb Khan, 25, and Bibi Dakhtar 20, were found dead with slit throats in the city's western suburbs three days ago.
Bangash said initial findings revealed that they both belonged to the conservative Pashtun tribe and resided in the same neighbourhood. They went missing last year. He suspects they were killed on the orders of an elders' council.
He added that the woman family's has absconded, and no arrests have yet been made.
More than 1,000 women are slain every year by relatives in so-called "honour killings" in the conservative, Muslim-majority country.
