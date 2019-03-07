English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'You're My Kind of Man': Donald Trump Fulfills Bucket List of Dying Fan
Jay Barrett, a 44-year-old man from Connecticut, is terminally ill with cystic fibrosis and is receiving palliative care. His sister, a local politician, organized the call for her dying brother.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Loading...
New York: A dying fan of Donald Trump had a bucket list wish come true when his sister, a local Democratic politician, arranged for the president to call him and chat.
Jay Barrett, a 44-year-old man from Connecticut, is terminally ill with cystic fibrosis and is receiving palliative care.
His sister Bridgette Hoskie, a local politician in New Haven, around 60 miles north of New York, organized the call for her dying brother, who once voted for Barack Obama but has since become a steadfast fan of the Republican president.
She posted a video on her Facebook page of her brother talking on the phone to the president for several minutes. "This is a big one," she wrote.
"You're my kind of man, Jay," Trump told him. "I'm very proud of you." "I'll talk to you again, Jay, OK? You keep that fight going. We both fight," the president added.
"Mr President, through thick and thin, you know there's been a lot of thicks, and there's been a lot of thins, I support you," said Barrett, who only recently became a Republican.
"I wish you could come to a rally," said the president, to which Barrett replied, "I plan on coming down to DC between now and my expiration date." When Trump urged him not to talk about dying, and Barrett said he intended to be around to vote for the president in 2020.
After the phone call ended, Barrett — who had breathing tubes in his nostrils and throat, looked at his sister who was filming the exchange. "That's pretty crazy," he said. "Did I just talk to the president of the United States on the phone?" he said
Jay Barrett, a 44-year-old man from Connecticut, is terminally ill with cystic fibrosis and is receiving palliative care.
His sister Bridgette Hoskie, a local politician in New Haven, around 60 miles north of New York, organized the call for her dying brother, who once voted for Barack Obama but has since become a steadfast fan of the Republican president.
She posted a video on her Facebook page of her brother talking on the phone to the president for several minutes. "This is a big one," she wrote.
"You're my kind of man, Jay," Trump told him. "I'm very proud of you." "I'll talk to you again, Jay, OK? You keep that fight going. We both fight," the president added.
"Mr President, through thick and thin, you know there's been a lot of thicks, and there's been a lot of thins, I support you," said Barrett, who only recently became a Republican.
"I wish you could come to a rally," said the president, to which Barrett replied, "I plan on coming down to DC between now and my expiration date." When Trump urged him not to talk about dying, and Barrett said he intended to be around to vote for the president in 2020.
After the phone call ended, Barrett — who had breathing tubes in his nostrils and throat, looked at his sister who was filming the exchange. "That's pretty crazy," he said. "Did I just talk to the president of the United States on the phone?" he said
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
-
Monday 04 March , 2019
Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
-
Tuesday 05 March , 2019
India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
-
Saturday 02 March , 2019
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
War of Words: What Govt And Opposition Said on IAF Airstrike in Balakot
Monday 04 March , 2019 Maha Shivratri | Muslims And Kashmiri Pandits Are Restoring 80-Year-Old Temple
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow
Tuesday 05 March , 2019 India-Pakistan Train Runs Again As Tension Eases: Samjhauta Express Resumes Service
Saturday 02 March , 2019 'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile New Zombies Update Might Let You Play as a Zombie: Watch Video
- All-New 2019 Honda Civic to Launch Today – Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Facebook Will Focus on Encrypting Messaging Services; Allow WhatsApp And Messenger to Interconnect
- Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook is Working on a Privacy Focused Revamp
- News18 Explains: What is GSP And How Will Its Withdrawal Impact India-US Trade?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results