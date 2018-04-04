English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
YouTube Shooter Nasim Aghdam Held a Grudge Against Video Platform
Few hours after the incident, four senior law enforcement officials identified the woman as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a resident of San Diego.
Nasim Najafi Aghdam, who opened fire at YouTube Headquarters in California
New Delhi: A day before her 39th birthday, Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a San Diego resident, shot herself and injured three others using a 9mm handgun at YouTube Headquarters in California. The reason behind her extreme act seems to be a grudge against the video-sharing website.
Though the investigation is still underway, the attacker’s social media accounts claim that YouTube was discriminating against her videos, many of which focused on animal rights and veganism, mixed with bizarre musical parodies.
According to Los Angeles Times, investigators initially believed the shooting was a domestic incident, with the shooter targeting someone who worked on the YouTube campus.
The law enforcement officials later said the woman approached an outdoor patio and dining area near lunchtime and opened fire in what appeared to be a domestic dispute not related to terrorism.
Zach Voorhies, a YouTube software engineer, said in an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball" that he heard yelling and that "when I arrived near the courtyard, I heard somebody yelling, 'Do you want to shoot me?'"
"I looked to my left, which was his left, and I saw somebody lying on their back on the concrete with what appeared to be a gunshot wound through the stomach," Voorhies said.
According to NBCNews, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said it received three patients with gunshot wounds: a 36-year-old man who was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman who was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman who was in fair condition. A fourth person was treated at Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center for a broken ankle, the hospital said.
"Once again, we are confronted with the specter of a mass-casualty situation here in the city and county of San Francisco," Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg, told reporters. "This is unfortunate, and it continues. You'd think that after we've seen Las Vegas, Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting that we would see an end to this, but we have not."
Also Watch
Though the investigation is still underway, the attacker’s social media accounts claim that YouTube was discriminating against her videos, many of which focused on animal rights and veganism, mixed with bizarre musical parodies.
The suspected shooter in today’s YouTube incident has been identified. Please see press release for details - https://t.co/Xvr2l9bB9s pic.twitter.com/NEBoX3WWK5— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 4, 2018
According to Los Angeles Times, investigators initially believed the shooting was a domestic incident, with the shooter targeting someone who worked on the YouTube campus.
The law enforcement officials later said the woman approached an outdoor patio and dining area near lunchtime and opened fire in what appeared to be a domestic dispute not related to terrorism.
Zach Voorhies, a YouTube software engineer, said in an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball" that he heard yelling and that "when I arrived near the courtyard, I heard somebody yelling, 'Do you want to shoot me?'"
"I looked to my left, which was his left, and I saw somebody lying on their back on the concrete with what appeared to be a gunshot wound through the stomach," Voorhies said.
According to NBCNews, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said it received three patients with gunshot wounds: a 36-year-old man who was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman who was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman who was in fair condition. A fourth person was treated at Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center for a broken ankle, the hospital said.
"Once again, we are confronted with the specter of a mass-casualty situation here in the city and county of San Francisco," Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg, told reporters. "This is unfortunate, and it continues. You'd think that after we've seen Las Vegas, Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting that we would see an end to this, but we have not."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Smith Will Not Challenge Ban Handed by CA for Ball Tampering
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win
- Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Have Some Pretty 'Desi' Nicknames For Each Other