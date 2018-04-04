GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
YouTube Shooter Nasim Aghdam Held a Grudge Against Video Platform

Few hours after the incident, four senior law enforcement officials identified the woman as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a resident of San Diego.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
Nasim Najafi Aghdam, who opened fire at YouTube Headquarters in California
New Delhi: A day before her 39th birthday, Nasim Najafi Aghdam, a San Diego resident, shot herself and injured three others using a 9mm handgun at YouTube Headquarters in California. The reason behind her extreme act seems to be a grudge against the video-sharing website.

Though the investigation is still underway, the attacker’s social media accounts claim that YouTube was discriminating against her videos, many of which focused on animal rights and veganism, mixed with bizarre musical parodies.




According to Los Angeles Times, investigators initially believed the shooting was a domestic incident, with the shooter targeting someone who worked on the YouTube campus.

The law enforcement officials later said the woman approached an outdoor patio and dining area near lunchtime and opened fire in what appeared to be a domestic dispute not related to terrorism.

Zach Voorhies, a YouTube software engineer, said in an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball" that he heard yelling and that "when I arrived near the courtyard, I heard somebody yelling, 'Do you want to shoot me?'"

"I looked to my left, which was his left, and I saw somebody lying on their back on the concrete with what appeared to be a gunshot wound through the stomach," Voorhies said.

According to NBCNews, Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said it received three patients with gunshot wounds: a 36-year-old man who was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman who was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman who was in fair condition. A fourth person was treated at Kaiser Permanente South San Francisco Medical Center for a broken ankle, the hospital said.

"Once again, we are confronted with the specter of a mass-casualty situation here in the city and county of San Francisco," Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg, told reporters. "This is unfortunate, and it continues. You'd think that after we've seen Las Vegas, Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting that we would see an end to this, but we have not."

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
