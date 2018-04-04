YouTube Shooting: Sundar Pichai Says 'No Words to Describe Tragedy'; Cook, Nadella Offer Condolences

After a woman shot at three people before killing herself at YouTube headquarters near San Francisco, Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday said that he had no words to describe the tragedy, and he along with the CEO of the video-sharing website were supporting the employees.“There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support (sic),” Pichai tweeted.Social networking site Facebook also activated its 'Mark Yourself Safe' feature for the 'Shooting at the YouTube HQ, San Bruno, California, USA', and are posting latest developments on the incident.Besides the Google CEO, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella offered their condolences on Twitter.“From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families,” Cook said.Nadella wrote on Twitter, “On behalf of all of Microsoft, our hearts are with everyone at YouTube and Google today and all those affected.”A New York Times reporter, who covers technology and Google, said that the San Bruno police chief appreciated the YouTube employees for coming to the rescue of injured co-workers.“San Bruno police chief also said praised the youtube employees for coming to the aid of an injured victim. On what is a really hard day, I could see that they were there for each other. It was great to see,” Daisuke Wakabayashi said.The shooting was the latest in a string of mass killings carried out in the United States in recent years. Most recently, the massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school has led to calls for tighter restrictions on gun ownership.Dozens of emergency vehicles quickly converged on the YouTube campus, and police could be seen on televised aerial video systematically frisking several employees leaving the area with their hands raised.One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, was listed in critical condition at San Francisco General Hospital. A 32-year-old woman was listed in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition. Authorities did not release names of the victims.