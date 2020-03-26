WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'You've Created 2nd Window of Opportunity': WHO Chief Says Lockdown Not Enough to Tackle Covid-19

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, speaks during a news conference on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, speaks during a news conference on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

Laying emphasis again on the need to test people, the WHO chief said aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace are not only the best and fastest way out of extreme restrictions, but they're also the best way to prevent them.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 26, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Share this:

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said lockdowns being implemented by several countries to combat coronavirus will not be enough to eradicate the disease, sounding alarm bells for India which is under a 21-day lockdown to avoid spread of the infection.

In a daily briefing, Ghebreyesus said: "To slow the spread of COVID-19, many countries introduced ‘lockdown’ measures. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics. We call on all countries to use this time to attack the coronavirus. You have created a 2nd window of opportunity."

He added: "Asking people to stay at home and shutting down population movement is buying time and reducing the pressure on health systems. But on their own, these measures will not extinguish epidemics.”

"We call on all countries who have introduced so-called lockdown measures, to use this time to attack the virus. You have created a 2nd window of opportunity, the question is how will you use it?" he said.

Laying emphasis again on the need to test people, the WHO chief said aggressive measures to find, isolate, test, treat and trace are not only the best and fastest way out of extreme social and economic restrictions, but they're also the best way to prevent them.

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus globally has exceeded 4 lakh while over 21,000 people have died.

In India, which was placed under a 21-day lockdown by the Narendra Modi government, the death toll has risen to 15 after two more deaths were reported in Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story