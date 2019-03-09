English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
You’ve 'Goat' to be Kidding! US Town Elects 3-year-old Animal as Mayor
The goat, which belongs to a school math teacher, will get an education in the town's major festivals which it will represent during its one-year mandate.
Representative image: AFP
Loading...
Washington: In a divided America where politics seems increasingly to get people's goat, a small town in Vermont has taken the concept to heart — this week electing one as mayor. He may be a political novice but the goat's name, Lincoln, brings with it a storied pedigree.
And the leading human official in Fair Haven — population about 2,500 — hopes the long-eared, three-year-old animal's election can serve as a bit of a lesson in democracy.
In Tuesday's poll, Lincoln was victorious over 15 other candidates including Crystal the gerbil and many dogs and cats. Fair Haven has no official mayor but the Town Manager, Joseph Gunter, holds similar functions.
When Gunter read in a newspaper that the village of Omena, Michigan, had made Sweet Tart the cat its "top" official, he got the idea to organize a similar election to raise funds for building a playground. Lincoln's 13 votes were enough for him to squeak past Sammie the dog.
The goat, which belongs to a school math teacher, will get an education in the town's major festivals which it will represent during its one-year mandate: "Memorial Day parade, the Apple Fest and the events we organize every Friday in the summer," Gunter says.
Although the playground fundraising effort only generated about $100, at five dollars per candidate, Gunter isn't bleating because he says the animal election was also "a good way to get the kids involved in local government." With 53 votes cast the turnout was low, Gunter admits, "but it was the first time, we expect it to be better next year." That happens to be the year that US voters will also elect a human president, in a contest expected to shake out like a barnyard brawl.
And the leading human official in Fair Haven — population about 2,500 — hopes the long-eared, three-year-old animal's election can serve as a bit of a lesson in democracy.
In Tuesday's poll, Lincoln was victorious over 15 other candidates including Crystal the gerbil and many dogs and cats. Fair Haven has no official mayor but the Town Manager, Joseph Gunter, holds similar functions.
When Gunter read in a newspaper that the village of Omena, Michigan, had made Sweet Tart the cat its "top" official, he got the idea to organize a similar election to raise funds for building a playground. Lincoln's 13 votes were enough for him to squeak past Sammie the dog.
The goat, which belongs to a school math teacher, will get an education in the town's major festivals which it will represent during its one-year mandate: "Memorial Day parade, the Apple Fest and the events we organize every Friday in the summer," Gunter says.
Although the playground fundraising effort only generated about $100, at five dollars per candidate, Gunter isn't bleating because he says the animal election was also "a good way to get the kids involved in local government." With 53 votes cast the turnout was low, Gunter admits, "but it was the first time, we expect it to be better next year." That happens to be the year that US voters will also elect a human president, in a contest expected to shake out like a barnyard brawl.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- International Women’s Day: Behind Every Vamp is a Very Strong Woman, Says Ashwini Kalsekar
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- India vs Australia: Dhoni to be Rested for Final Two ODIs
- India vs Australia | Narain: Another Day, Another Kohli Gem in a Run Chase
- India vs Australia | Don't Want to See More Batting Collapses: Kohli
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results