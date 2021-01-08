Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, LeT Militant and 26/11 Mastermind, Sentenced to 15 Yrs in Jail: Pakistan Media

Lashkar-e-Taiba's Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, mastermind of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, was on Friday sentenced to 15 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan, according to the country's media.

Lakhvi was arrested over terror financing charges six days ago. The LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, was arrested by Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and a case was registered in a Lahore police station.

His whereabouts had not been known since he was released on bail from a jail in Rawalpindi in April 2015. However, it was widely believed he had continued playing a key role in directing the activities of LeT even while he was in prison after being arrested in the aftermath of the Mumbai carnage.

"Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses," the the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province had said last week.

News agency PTI had quoted its sources as saying, "Lakhvi is being interrogated by the CTD Punjab in connection with terror financing and related matters. He will soon be presented before the anti-terrorism court in Lahore."

Lakhvi was designated as a global terrorist by the UN in December 2008 for being associated with LeT and al-Qaeda and for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of” both the entities.

Proscribed terrorists and entities are subject to an assets freeze, wherein all states are required to freeze funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities, a travel ban that prevents the entry into or transit through nations’ territories by the designated individuals and an arms embargo.