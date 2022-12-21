Zelensky Heads to US as Congress Readies $45 Billion Cheque to Help Ukraine Fight Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States on Wednesday, marking his first visit to Ukraine’s biggest ally after neighbour Russia declared its ‘military operation’ to ‘de-Nazify’ Ukraine.

The meeting comes amid American lawmakers unveiling a wide-ranging, $1.65 trillion spending bill for fiscal 2023. Of the $1.65 trillion, $44.9 billion has been earmarked for Ukraine.

Zelensky’s visit comes on the 301st day of the war. It also comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to set his military aims for 2023 in a meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting will also feature Russian defence minister Sergey Shoigu, who travelled to the frontlines earlier last week, who is expected to deliver a keynote speech.

The Ukrainian President will meet the congressional leadership and national security committee chiefs of both Republican and Democratic parties, and will also address a joint session of Congress.

“On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine. In particular, @POTUS and I will discuss cooperation between Ukraine and US and I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings,” Zelensky said, confirming his visit.

The US, through its omnibus package, will strengthen Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, $9 billion has been earmarked for arming, equipping and training Ukrainian forces.

It must be noted that the Biden administration has already sent $20 billion in military hardware to Kyiv since the onset of the war.

The Pentagon will receive $7 billion from the package which will be used to fund the US troops in Europe and update and purchase new gear, in case Russia escalates the war, engulfing NATO members.

At least $300 million has been earmarked for Ukrainian police and border guards and Kyiv will receive $13 billion in economic assistance.

Ukrainian refugees will receive $4 billion in aid.

The eastern European nation which has been subjected to the military operation has so far thwarted Russian forces and has limited its forces to the regions which were demanding an autonomous region, like Donetsk, Luhansk and Crimea.

Zelensky’s visit was discussed earlier on December 11 when US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with him. The White House formally extended an invitation last Wednesday which Kyiv responded to on December 16.

Read all the Latest News here