CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IndvsSL#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#AssemblyElections
Home » News » World » Zelensky Vows to Rebuild Ukraine, Says Russia Will Pay
1-MIN READ

Zelensky Vows to Rebuild Ukraine, Says Russia Will Pay

Kharkiv has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. (File photo/ AP)

Kharkiv has been a target for Russian forces since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last Thursday. (File photo/ AP)

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full," Zelensky said in a video statement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday promised Ukrainians that damage to infrastructure inflicted by invading Russian forces would be repaired and that Moscow would foot the bill.

“We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full," Zelensky said in a video statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 03, 2022, 21:39 IST