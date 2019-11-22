'ZERO Transparency': Trump Says Iran Shut Down Internet to Hide 'Death and Tragedy' Amid Protests
Iran wants zero transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing, Donald Trump said.
File photo of US President Donald Trump.
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday accused Iran's government of shutting down internet access to cover up "death and tragedy" amid a wave of street protests.
"Iran has become so unstable that the regime has shut down their entire Internet System so that the Great Iranian people cannot talk about the tremendous violence taking place within the country," Trump tweeted.
"They want ZERO transparency, thinking the world will not find out the death and tragedy that the Iranian Regime is causing!" he wrote.
