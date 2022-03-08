AEW Dynamite February 23 Results: Bryan Danielson challenges Jon Moxley; MJF cuts emotional promo

At the AEW Dynamite February 23 event, the show built promotions towards PPV AEW Revolution, which will see mega clashes and the rivalry only intensifies from here on. Bryan Danielson won the main event of Dynamite, beating ‘Red Death’ Daniel Garcia, before issuing a challenge to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution where matters are expected to get quite ‘bloody’. CM Punk and MJF face-off before a bizarre stipulation for their clash at AEW Revolution, escalating the rivalry between the duo in AEW at the moment.

Here is a recap of events at AEW Dynamite, February 23, 2022.

Tag Team Battle Royale – reDRagon advance

AEW opened the night with a huge tag team battle royale which saw The Butch and The Blade vs Best Friends vs The Young Bucks vs Private Party vs The Beaver Boys vs reDRagon vs Proud-n-Powerful vs The Gunn Club vs 2point0 vs FTR. The winning team would advance to the three-way AEW tag team title match. Chaos ensued once the bell rang to start the match, which included high flying stints. FTR played their tactics well, however, reDRagon’s Kyle O’Reilly was smart enough to survive, throwing Jackson over the rope to win the tag team battle royale as reDRagon book their spot in the tag team title clash.

MJF Gets Emotional

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) opened his promo by showing the picture which CM Punk displayed to the world when a young MJF met Punk as a kid. MJF stated that he had learning disabilities as a child, including ADD. MJF spoke about how he was bullied and had looked up to Punk as an idol. The former WWE superstar confronted MJF if what he said was true, but MJF just stared at Punk, shed a few tears and walked away. However, the stipulation that has been set is a Dog Collar match between Punk and MJF at AEW Revolution.

The House of Black vs Death Triangle

The Death Triangle (PAC and Penta Oscuro) defeated The House of Black (Aleister Black and Brody King) after Buddy Murphy made a surprise appearance in the ring, attacking the Death Triangle duo. While Black thought Murphy would be on his side, Murphy curb-stomped Black onto the chair, which saw Penta cover Black and secure the win.

Main Event: Bryan Danielson vs Daniel Garcia

The ‘American Dragon’ Bryan Danielson faced the ‘Red Death’ Daniel Garcia in the main event of AEW Dynamite. The clash really intensified when Danielson told Garcia to show him how violent he could be. Garcia was overpowered by Danielson at all times as the American Dragon pulled out all his tricks from his sleeve to keep Garcia under control. Danielson put Garcia in the Triangle hold after stomping him, winning the clash. It was after the win when 2point0 attacked Danielson from behind, but to come to his rescue was Jon Moxley, who cleaned up the ring.

Danielson and Moxley had a face-off where the American Dragon told Moxley that in order for them to fight, they need to ‘bleed’ and it can happen at AEW Revolution.

