AEW Dynamite results: Scorpio Sky is new TNT Champion, Chris Jericho forms alliance

This week’s AEW Dynamite on Wednesday was an explosive one with Hangman Adam Page successfully retaining his AEW championship, Scorpio Sky bagging the new TNT Champion title and a stunning kick off to the show with Chris Jericho forming his own alliance. It also featured the highly anticipated tag team debut of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, who were joined by the recently acquired William Regal.

This week’s All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was kicked off by Chris Jericho to great reaction as a new faction was soon formed. Jericho said he had the best match of his AEW career against Eddie Kingston at Revolution. Before 2point0 and Daniel Garcia attacked them, the two exchanged handshakes. Chris Jericho then used his baseball bat to assault Santana and Ortiz, while Jake Hager rushed to the ring. Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston were all beaten up by Hager. Chris snatched up a microphone and declared “this is the Jericho Appreciation Society and that is entertainment”.

Here are the results from this Wednesday night’s episode

Dante Martin vs. Hangman Page

In the first match of the night, Hangman Adam Page arrived to defend his AEW Championship against Dante Martin. To open the match, Dante displayed his athleticism by flipping out of a wrist lock. Before Hangman connected with a couple shoulder tackles, the two locked up in the middle of the ring. Martin shook them off and dropped Page in the corner with a Dropkick. Page retained the AEW championship.

Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson (with William Regal) vs. The Workhorsemen (JD Drake & Anthony Henry)

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley battled JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Bryan Danielson was led to the ring by William Regal. Danielson stomped on his opponent’s face several times before submitting with the LeBell Lock. William Regal spoke after Moxley and Danielson’s first win as a team. Regal returned to the stage to the delight of the audience, noting that it has been 29 years since he and Tony were together on TBS.

Wheeler Yuta (with Orange Cassidy) vs. PAC

Before the match began, PAC and Yuta went back and forth as Dynamite took a commercial break. Wheeler connected with a powerful German Suplex when Dynamite returned. Pac landed a massive Superplex on Wheeler and then applied the Brutalizer for the submission win.

The Acclaimed vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

The Acclaimed (Caster & Bowens) faced Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) in a AEW Tag Team Championship match and Jurassic Express retained the tag titles.

Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa squared off against Leyla Hirsch. Rosa won by pinfall with the Fire Thunder Driver and will face Britt Baker for the AEW Women’s Championship in her hometown next week.

Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara

In the main event of tonight’s show, Sammy Guevara defended the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. Dan Lambert and Ethan Page were on hand to put up a table at ringside. As Sky hit the TKO for the pinfall victory, VanZant sent Tay against the steel steps. The new TNT Champion is Scorpio Sky. To finish the evening, Paige VanZant signed her AEW contract on Tay Conti’s back and posed with Men of the Year & Lambert.

