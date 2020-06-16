WWE Performance Center Talent Tests Positive for Covid-19; Show Tapings Cancelled

As per various media reports, a WWE performance center talent has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Pro Wrestling Sheet was the first to break the news stating ‘everyone on-site will be tested immediately out of caution’.

A developmental talent, who was last on-site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.

While there is no confirmation on who the talent is, but it is being reported that the person was not an on-screen talent on NXT TV, but a performance center trainee.





From what I'm told, the person who tested positive for COVID-19 in WWE was a Performance Center trainee. Not someone who is on NXT TV.

— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2020

WWE has been using the NXT and PC talents as crowds members for their shows during the time of the pandemic.

This is the second confirmed Covid-19 case in the WWE after an employee contracted the virus in April.

The person, not an in-ring talent, has recovered and returned to work since.