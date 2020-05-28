From Bret Hart to Triple H: The Undertaker Lists Favourite Opponents in His 3-decade Long WWE Career

The Undertaker is one of the most famous names in the professional wrestling arena. Having started with WWE (then known as WWF) in the year 1990 with the Survivor Series, the Phenom has gone on to retain the top spot in WWE for a long time.

However, his career has had its tough or challenging moments as well. The Deadman himself respected several of his opponents. In one of the clips from the 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' documentary, he has revealed his favourite opponents.

He named six wrestlers, who gave him such a fight that inspired him to keep going and climb ladders in the career. "I've been in the ring with some really great guys," The Undertaker can be heard saying in the documentary.

The WWE Network documentary is a limited series event that chronicles more than three years in the life of the legendary wrestler. Talking of his favourite opponents in the ring, the Phenom mentioned Bret Hart the first.

"Bret was smooth as silk. Everything that he did look really good. He was one of the first guys that I got to expand the character with, and show that I was more than just a gimmick," he added about Bret.

Talking of his favourite small sized players, Undertaker mentioned Kurt Angle. Then coming to the big guys, he named Batista and Ric Flair.

Concluding his list, the Deadman said, "One of the things that I'm proud of is the two matches I had with Shawn, and the two matches I had with Triple H".

He regarded the four matches against Shawn Michaels and Triple H to be some of the best things to happen in his career.