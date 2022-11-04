Jake Paul Set to Appear at WWE Crown Jewel Main Event: Report

Popular YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul will be in action on Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel main event. Logan, while making his third WWE appearance, will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. It is now being reported that Jake Paul, Logan’s brother, will be present at the venue to witness the WWE Crown Jewel main event. There is no still clarity on what Jake exactly will be doing but it is being rumoured that the 25-year-old may also be seen getting physical.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio claims that Jake will make an appearance at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to support his brother.

“And Jake is going to be there. Jake Paul in Logan Paul’s corner, and the Usos in Roman Reigns’ corner and Solo Sikoa. I don’t expect Sami Zayn there. No one has specifically told me he’s not going. But he has never gone before, and they didn’t want him before. And I don’t know that that’s gonna change. But yeah, The Bloodline in Roman Reigns’ corner, and Jake Paul in the other corner,” Meltzer said during a podcast on Wrestling Observer Radio

Jake was first seen at the ring two years back in January. And since then, he has managed to exhibit a terrific performance in WWE. Jake is still unbeaten after taking part in six WWE bouts. Jake was last seen in action earlier this year in September when he was up against one of the skilful professional wrestlers- Anderson Silva. The clash proved to be a scintillating one and Jake eventually emerged victorious in the contest as he outclassed Silva in eight rounds.

Reigns, on the other hand, will also have the backing of The Usos, Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman at the WWE Crown Jewel Event. Reigns has been the undisputed champion since August 2022. Earlier this year in April, Reigns had managed to unify his title with the much-coveted WWE championship. The American professional wrestler achieved this incredible feat at WrestleMania 38. Moreover, Reigns is going to cross the 800-day mark as the champion- a feat that very few wrestlers in the history of WWE have managed to execute.

Read all the Latest Sports News here