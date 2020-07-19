John Cena Posts Photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram after Bollywood Star Tests Positive for Coronavirus

WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena has millions of fans especially on social media and the 16-time world champion uses his Instagram profile to post photos but without captions.
On Saturday Cena posted a photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is the 1994 Miss World and actor who has worked in Indian as well international movies, had tested positive for coronavirus. Her daughter Aradhya along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and father-in-law Amitabh have also contracted covid-19.
Cena in fact had earlier a photo, again without a caption, of Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, after news came out that they had tested positive for coronavirus.
Cena has taken to Instagram in the past to post photos of Bollywood actors like Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shilpa Shetty.
Cena had posted photos of Sushant, Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor after their passing away.
Fans have been intrigued by Cena's posts on Instagram as he never adds any captions, with many attributing it to his love for Bollywood.