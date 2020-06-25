Netizens Try to Figure Out Secret Behind WWE Champion The Great Khali's Fitness

Former WWE champion The Great Khali has been on the received end of praise from fans and fellow wrestlers for his admirable physique. With a height of 7.1 feet, the wrestler is the first-ever Indian WWE world champion.

A picture of the wrestler passing on a bottle of Tulsi Drops by Dabur has gone viral.

Netizens were quick to point at Khali's fitness secret and showed their curiosity with their meme-making skills.

Khali retweeted the photo stating that he will be revealing his secret the next day but hadn't replied to the post since then.

Interestingly, it was after he left WWE and came back to Punjab that he began to work on his muscle mass again and surprised fans with his old sculpted body.

Many have debated and speculated on the dietary regimen or the supplements that The Great Khali must have taken to achieve the perfect fitness and body.

Many portals over the years have tried to guess his diet plan. According to Sportskeeda, the former heavyweight champion has a daily intake of pulses, curry, veggies, wheat bread, chicken, eggs, dried fruit and rice for lunch.

Apart from maintaining a good body, Khali has found fame on TikTok. The wrestler has over 8. 6 million followers on the app and every one of videos earn him over 1 million views.