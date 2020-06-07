Something About me Really Excites Him: Matt Riddle on Match-up with Daniel Bryan on SmackDown

It was not long ago when Matt Riddle made his NXT debut and soon went on defeat Kassius Ohno in 6 seconds, winning the fastest match in NXT history at TakeOver WarGames II in November 2018. Certainly, WWE had big things in line for the former MMA fighter, and with his impending debut on SmackDown roster less than two years with the company, Riddle is all set for the big league.

Riddle’s strong style courtesy his MMA experience has been the biggest talking point during his time in NXT, none more exemplified by his last match in the Black and Gold brand against Thatcher fought in a Fight Pit match.

Heading into SmackDown, Riddle’s talent opens up a plethora of possible dream matches, but 'The Stallion' knows there is only one match-up that would help establish him in the eyes of the fans.

ALSO READ: WWE Backlash: Expect ‘Really Really Really’ Strong Style When the Gloves Come off Against Drew McIntyre: Bobby Lashley

“There is a lot, the other day I heard him actually say he wants to wrestle me. I knew this, I would say right now I think the match that would put me to the next level would be against Daniel Bryan,” Riddle told News 18 Sports during a conference call.

ALSO READ: Dawood Ibrahim Dead? Twitterati Compare 'Multiple' Death Rumours With The Undertaker

“I think, I have watched a lot of his tapes, and I think the two of us would really mix it up, I think something about me really excites him and makes him want to get out of his bed in the morning; it’s Daniel Bryan for me, you don’t have to ask me twice. I think that match right there would really open up the world’s eyes to who Matt Riddle is and what he is absolutely capable of”.

ALSO READ: WWE Smackdown Results: Sasha Banks and Bayley Win Women's Tag Team Championship, Brawn Strowman Gets Tormented

Riddle strong style compliments the skillset of someone like a Shinsuke Nakamura – and that will be one hard-hitting affair if it happens - but his technical proficiency – Riddle boasts of a 14-2-8-4 MMA record – will most certainly be tested by the technical genius of Bryan.

No doubt any debuting superstar would pick Bryan as their first pick to work with if given the chance and Riddle is no different. However, the 34-year-old is not somebody who backs down from a fight, evident with his run-ins with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg backstage that has only added legitimacy to Riddle’s character – easy-going, but a badass in the ring. At this year’s Royal Rumble, Riddle got a taste of what it’s like hanging with the big guys, when he was eliminated in 41 seconds by Baron Corbin and he asserts he actually likes working with bigger wrestlers.

“There are also competitors like Cesaro, AJ Styles, Nakamura – even one of my big things is I like to wrestle bigger guys – so like a Sheamus, Baron Corbin, even Big E, so I could so how strong I am and how resilient I am to damage, it will really showcase my abilities and skills.” said Riddle.