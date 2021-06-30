Soon-to-be Parents Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Treat Fans to Unique Gender-reveal Video

Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne are all set to become parents to their first child together. The couple have released a video to announce that they will welcome a daughter.To make the exciting news known to their fans, they made a unique anime style video which they shared online. They took inspiration from Pokemon to reveal the sex of their first baby.

Unlike other elaborate gender reveals, the former UFC star and the WWE star decided to keep it low-key.

But it was not far from fun as the couple went the animated route. The video showed a green-spotted egg which hatched to reveal a sonogram photo. “It’s a girl,” read the text below the picture of the baby. The former UFC and WWE champion never held any qualms to express that she is a Pokemon superfan. Rousey used to moderate an online Pokemon forum, hence the game incorporation in her gender-reveal video makes sense

In the video, Rousey says, “Our gender reveal is finally here. We didn’t want to do something that would set 100 of acres ablaze, or thousands even; some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that. So we are keeping it simple. We are keeping it safe. We are keeping it Browsey Acres style,” referring to the estate where she lives with her husband.

You can view the Pokemon-inspired gender reveal video below:

The UFC alum announced in April that she was four months pregnant. While debuting her baby bump alongside Browne in a video, she laughed and said, “Can’t hide it anymore so it’s time to show it off.” It included a sweet snippet of the couple, who married in Hawaii in August 2017, finding out about the pregnancy. The due date of the baby is September 22. Rousey wrote in the caption, “It’s been quite a journey to get to this point – and we’re so excited to share with you all that Mr Browne and I are expecting the baddest baby on the planet September 22.There’s too much to tell in just one post, but for now here is a little recap of what we’ve been up to the last four months”

WWE would want Rousey back in the ring which she will not be gracing anytime soon for obvious reasons. The last time she competed for the wrestling company was in 2019.

