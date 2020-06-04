We Stand Behind our Black Performers, Employees and Fans: WWE Condemns Racial Injustice

WWE, on Wednesday, issued a statement to extend its condolences to George Flyod's family. The 46-year-old Floyd died last Monday after a white police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the handcuffed black man's neck for several minutes. The shocking incident has sparked protests in cities across the US and sparked strong reaction from the sporting world.

The wrestling federation has also expressed its solidarity with people of colour, especially the African-American community.

The body said that it stands firm with its black wrestlers, employees and fans.

"WWE supports an inclusive society and condemns racial injustice. We stand behind our Black performers, employees and fans around the world, and encourage everyone to use their voice to speak out against racism.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the family of George Floyd and the families of countless others who have lost their lives due to senseless violence," read the statement from WWE.



The statement from WWE comes days after wrestling superstars voiced their support to the ongoing protest. Stephanie McMahon, chief brand officer of the WWE and Triple H's wife, took to the microblogging site to show her support and love for her black friends and colleagues. "In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends" - MLK I love and support my Black friends and colleagues. To everyone who has ever felt the impact and fear of racial injustice, I will use my voice for you," read her tweet.



Echoing a similar sentiment, WWE superstar Roman Reign said, "Racism is wrong. There is no grey area here. IT IS WRONG. Teach your kids this everyday, so we can rid ourselves and our future of this life ending disease".





Kevin Owens said Floyd's "murderers need to be held accountable".